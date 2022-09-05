Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2022 | 08:05
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Lifa Air Oyj published on 2 September, 2022 a company announcement where it
announced that Lifa Air Oyj's board members Seppo Selkälä, Juho Siitonen, Risto
Meskus and Sakari Knuutti have decided to resign from the company's board and
will leave their board positions immediately. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Lifa Air Oyj observation status on the
grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article
h). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 :" (h) any other
circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the
Issuer or the pricing of its Financial Instruments traded on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market." 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.