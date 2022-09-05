Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Lifa Air Oyj published on 2 September, 2022 a company announcement where it announced that Lifa Air Oyj's board members Seppo Selkälä, Juho Siitonen, Risto Meskus and Sakari Knuutti have decided to resign from the company's board and will leave their board positions immediately. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Lifa Air Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article h). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 :" (h) any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its Financial Instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market." Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260