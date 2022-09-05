The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.09.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.09.2022
Aktien
1 GRS524003001 Ble Kedros REIC
2 GB00B15KYH63 WisdomTree Agriculture
3 GB00B15KXN58 WisdomTree Aluminium
4 GB00B15KY989 WisdomTree Broad Commodities
5 GB00B15KXP72 WisdomTree Coffee
6 GB00B15KXQ89 WisdomTree Copper
7 GB00B15KXS04 WisdomTree Corn
8 GB00B15KXT11 WisdomTree Cotton
9 GB00B15KYB02 WisdomTree Energy
10 GB00B15KXW40 WisdomTree Gasoline
11 GB00B15KXX56 WisdomTree Gold
12 GB00B15KYL00 WisdomTree Grains
13 GB00B15KXY63 WisdomTree Heating Oil
14 GB00B15KYG56 WisdomTree Industrial Metals
15 GB00B15KXZ70 WisdomTree Lean Hogs
16 GB00B15KY096 WisdomTree Live Cattle
17 GB00B15KY104 WisdomTree Natural Gas
18 GB00B15KY211 WisdomTree Nickel
19 GB00B15KYC19 WisdomTree Petroleum
20 GB00B15KYF40 WisdomTree Precious Metals
21 GB00B15KY328 WisdomTree Silver
22 GB00B15KYJ87 WisdomTree Softs
23 GB00B15KY435 WisdomTree Soybean Oil
24 GB00B15KY542 WisdomTree Soybeans
25 GB00B15KY658 WisdomTree Sugar
26 GB00B15KY765 WisdomTree Wheat
27 GB00B15KXV33 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil
28 GB00B15KY872 WisdomTree Zinc
29 CA41138T1057 Happy Belly Food Group Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2530208490 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
2 XS2527914779 Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities
3 IE0002MXIF34 Fidelity Clean Energy UCITS ETF
4 IE0009MG7KH8 Fidelity Electric Vehicle & Future Transportation UCITS ETF
5 IE000M0ZXLY9 Fidelity Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
6 IE000M0ZXLY9 Fidelity Digital Health UCITS ETF
7 IE000TLLSP66 Fidelity Metaverse UCITS ETF
