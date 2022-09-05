The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.09.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.09.2022Aktien1 GRS524003001 Ble Kedros REIC2 GB00B15KYH63 WisdomTree Agriculture3 GB00B15KXN58 WisdomTree Aluminium4 GB00B15KY989 WisdomTree Broad Commodities5 GB00B15KXP72 WisdomTree Coffee6 GB00B15KXQ89 WisdomTree Copper7 GB00B15KXS04 WisdomTree Corn8 GB00B15KXT11 WisdomTree Cotton9 GB00B15KYB02 WisdomTree Energy10 GB00B15KXW40 WisdomTree Gasoline11 GB00B15KXX56 WisdomTree Gold12 GB00B15KYL00 WisdomTree Grains13 GB00B15KXY63 WisdomTree Heating Oil14 GB00B15KYG56 WisdomTree Industrial Metals15 GB00B15KXZ70 WisdomTree Lean Hogs16 GB00B15KY096 WisdomTree Live Cattle17 GB00B15KY104 WisdomTree Natural Gas18 GB00B15KY211 WisdomTree Nickel19 GB00B15KYC19 WisdomTree Petroleum20 GB00B15KYF40 WisdomTree Precious Metals21 GB00B15KY328 WisdomTree Silver22 GB00B15KYJ87 WisdomTree Softs23 GB00B15KY435 WisdomTree Soybean Oil24 GB00B15KY542 WisdomTree Soybeans25 GB00B15KY658 WisdomTree Sugar26 GB00B15KY765 WisdomTree Wheat27 GB00B15KXV33 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil28 GB00B15KY872 WisdomTree Zinc29 CA41138T1057 Happy Belly Food Group Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2530208490 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego2 XS2527914779 Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities3 IE0002MXIF34 Fidelity Clean Energy UCITS ETF4 IE0009MG7KH8 Fidelity Electric Vehicle & Future Transportation UCITS ETF5 IE000M0ZXLY9 Fidelity Cloud Computing UCITS ETF6 IE000M0ZXLY9 Fidelity Digital Health UCITS ETF7 IE000TLLSP66 Fidelity Metaverse UCITS ETF