Montag, 05.09.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
08:05 Uhr
0,971 Euro
-0,014
-1,42 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9731,00208:40
Dow Jones News
05.09.2022 | 08:31
82 Leser

(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 September 2022 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.002     GBP0.866 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.973     GBP0.841 
 
                                    GBP0.854181 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.988341

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,313,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2652       0.976         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808370TRLO0 
653       0.976         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808372TRLO0 
1000       0.976         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808371TRLO0 
1000       0.975         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808373TRLO0 
1000       0.975         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808374TRLO0 
1000       0.975         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808375TRLO0 
66        0.975         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808376TRLO0 
1000       0.973         XDUB      08:30:11      00060808378TRLO0 
2500       0.977         XDUB      08:45:12      00060809729TRLO0 
3947       0.975         XDUB      08:50:22      00060809958TRLO0 
2500       0.976         XDUB      08:50:22      00060809959TRLO0 
822       0.986         XDUB      11:13:02      00060816339TRLO0 
1000       0.986         XDUB      11:13:02      00060816340TRLO0 
1000       0.986         XDUB      11:13:02      00060816341TRLO0 
1466       0.986         XDUB      11:19:57      00060816588TRLO0 
1034       0.986         XDUB      11:19:57      00060816587TRLO0 
122       0.986         XDUB      11:19:57      00060816591TRLO0 
1503       0.986         XDUB      11:19:57      00060816590TRLO0 
1000       0.986         XDUB      11:19:57      00060816589TRLO0 
794       0.989         XDUB      12:11:54      00060818512TRLO0 
1369       0.989         XDUB      12:11:54      00060818511TRLO0 
1778       0.989         XDUB      12:11:54      00060818510TRLO0 
1244       0.994         XDUB      13:39:20      00060823126TRLO0 
2108       0.994         XDUB      13:39:20      00060823125TRLO0 
701       0.993         XDUB      13:47:39      00060823565TRLO0 
1500       0.993         XDUB      13:47:39      00060823564TRLO0 
2500       0.993         XDUB      13:47:39      00060823563TRLO0 
107       0.993         XDUB      14:24:35      00060824877TRLO0 
3732       0.993         XDUB      14:24:36      00060824880TRLO0 
2500       0.991         XDUB      14:24:36      00060824881TRLO0 
585       0.991         XDUB      14:24:36      00060824884TRLO0 
514       0.991         XDUB      14:24:36      00060824883TRLO0 
1000       0.991         XDUB      14:24:36      00060824882TRLO0 
988       0.993         XDUB      14:58:16      00060826578TRLO0 
89        0.999         XDUB      15:29:07      00060827931TRLO0 
391       1.002         XDUB      15:48:28      00060829389TRLO0 
3416       1.002         XDUB      15:51:01      00060829545TRLO0 
567       1.002         XDUB      15:51:01      00060829544TRLO0 
3954       1.002         XDUB      15:51:01      00060829543TRLO0 
1852       0.998         XDUB      16:04:58      00060830588TRLO0 
1853       0.998         XDUB      16:04:58      00060830587TRLO0 
1000       0.998         XDUB      16:04:58      00060830589TRLO0 
193       0.996         XDUB      16:05:17      00060830619TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3531       84.10         XLON      08:30:11      00060808369TRLO0 
3132       84.10         XLON      08:30:11      00060808377TRLO0 
585       85.10         XLON      11:19:57      00060816592TRLO0 
2624       85.10         XLON      11:19:57      00060816593TRLO0 
1700       85.50         XLON      12:09:25      00060818388TRLO0 
1417       85.50         XLON      12:09:25      00060818389TRLO0 
3117       86.00         XLON      14:24:35      00060824876TRLO0 
1136       85.80         XLON      14:24:36      00060824878TRLO0 
2208       85.80         XLON      14:24:36      00060824879TRLO0 
3309       86.60         XLON      15:51:01      00060829542TRLO0 
1207       86.60         XLON      15:59:24      00060829935TRLO0 
624       86.50         XLON      16:01:59      00060830320TRLO0 
410       86.50         XLON      16:01:59      00060830321TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  185758 
EQS News ID:  1434793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.