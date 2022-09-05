

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L), on Monday, announced the acquisition of a significant minority shareholding in Texas Nevada Transmission LLC, a US electricity transmission asset; and the award of preferred bidder status for the assets associated with the Hornsea II Offshore Wind Farm offshore transmission link or the Hornsea II OFTO.



HICL has agreed to acquire a 45.75% shareholding in Texas Nevada Transmission from Manulife Investment Management and John Hancock entities. Following completion of the transaction, TNT will represent about 6% of HICL's portfolio, by value.



The transaction is expected to be completed before HICL's 31 March 2023 year end.



This is HICL's fifth investment in North America and the investment was led by InfraRed's Americas team, encompassing over 25 professionals, active across core and energy infrastructure.



Also, the company announced that it had re-entered its partnership with the Mitsubishi subsidiary, Diamond Transmission Corp., to bid for the offshore transmission assets associated with the Hornsea II OFTO.



This consortium, Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two Limited, has now been selected by Ofgem as the preferred bidder to own and operate the Hornsea II OFTO. The Hornsea II OFTO represents the fifth successful bid by the partnership of HICL and Diamond Transmission Corp. Ltd.



The consideration for HICL's 75% share of the economic interest in the Hornsea II OFTO is expected to represent about 3% of HICL's portfolio by value. The investment is anticipated to reach financial close in H1 2023.



Both the investments would be funded from the company's £730 million corporate credit facility.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de