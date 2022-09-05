In August 2022, Xiaomi launched its latest air purifier model, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. It received TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification as Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, 4, and 4 Lite launched last year. TÜV Rheinland is a leading testing service provider with a history of more than 150 years. As an authoritative testing service provider in Germany, TÜV Rheinland has set stringent standards for products that apply for Allergy Care Certification, including the efficiency of the filter elements, purification rate of indoor allergens, and indoor environment assessment. Only the product that effectively reduces or filters out indoor allergens can be issued the Allergy Care Certification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005192/en/

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact Received TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the test results of TÜV Rheinland, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series (Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, 4, 4 Lite, and 4 Compact) are highly effective in purifying common indoor allergens, including pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, thus effectively removing potential health threats from indoors.

In recent years, allergy has been widespread. To create a good indoor environment, it's of great importance to isolate allergens. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series' receiving TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification is another manifestation of Xiaomi's philosophy of using technology to support a better life and caring about users.

Three-in-one filtration system helps remove common indoor allergens and other pollutants.

Like other models of the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact has a 3-in-1 filter, comprising a primary filter, a Xiaomi high-efficiency filter, and a high-quality activated carbon filter. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact high-efficiency filter can effectively remove 99.97% of 0.3µm particles, capturing tiny annoying substances such as dust mites, smoke, dust, pollen, dander, pet hair, cotton fibers etc., and providing 24-hour protection for people with rhinitis and allergies. In addition, it can effectively absorb common harmful gases in a home environment, such as pet odors and cooking oil smoke. The filter lasts 6-12 months, which can save you from frequent change and guarantee a clean air environment for a long time. When linked to the "Xiaomi Home" App, it can remind you to change the filter in time so as to ensure the best cleaning performance at all times.

Compact but powerful, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact supports dual-use for both table and floor and saves space.

The new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is as big as a potted plant and weighs only 2.2kg. Workable on both table and floor, it is easy to move it around the home, which allows you to enjoy fresh air all the time. Compact but powerful, it has a PCADR of 230 m³/h and can be used in rooms of 16-27m² with 360° efficient air intake. When it is in Sleep Mode, the noise level is only 20dB and you can turn off the bright LED display for truly undisturbed night-time purification. What's more, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact uses a highly efficient brushless DC motor with a maximum power of 27W and requires only 0.7kWh of electricity for 24-hour guarding.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact allows real-time air quality monitoring and smart control.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is equipped with a PM2.5 infrared sensor which can sensitively capture fine particles as small as 2.5µm in the air (e.g. secondhand smoke, haze, etc.) and provide simple and intuitive feedback on indoor air quality with a four-color indicator. In Auto Mode, the purifier automatically adjusts to the best purification efficiency according to changes in air quality in real time. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact supports the "Xiaomi Home" App, which allows remote control even when you're out, so you can always enjoy clean air when arriving home. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact also supports voice control (with Alexa or Google Assistant), providing users with a more convenient way to operate the device.

Price Information on Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact

The recommended retail price of the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in Germany is 119 Euro. Click the link to learn more about the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact.

Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi") was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the second quarter of 2022. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 526.9 million smart devices connected to its platform as of June 30, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking 266th, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005192/en/

Contacts:

Christian Klaus, Senior PR and Communications Manager D-CH, Xiaomi

christiank@xiaomi.com