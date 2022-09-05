DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.1543

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56834737

CODE: LSPU LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 185771 EQS News ID: 1434895 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

