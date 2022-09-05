Solinteg's new hybrid inverters come in seven versions with nominal power ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW, an efficiency rating of 97.6%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%. They measure 534 mm × 418 mm × 210 mm and weigh 27 kg.Chinese inverter maker Solinteg has unveiled a new single-phase hybrid inverter line for residential applications. It said the Integ M 3-8kW has a modern appearance, advanced performance, easy installation, and stable long-term operation. "It supports PV input current up to 15 A, which is compatible with all mainstream solar modules in the market to prevent power loss due to ...

