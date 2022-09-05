First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 September 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 23,223,133 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,051.,716 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 25,274,849 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.58 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00