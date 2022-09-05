Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 7 September 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 82,070,274 shares (USD 820,702.74) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 56,713 shares (USD 567.13) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 82,126,987 shares (USD 821,269.87) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 12,407 shares - DKK 39.2 · 31,901 shares - DKK 60.1 · 12,405 shares - DKK 49.3 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66