Hemcheck receives order from Czech distributor intended for university hospital in Prague

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has received an order from Promedica, a Czech distributor. The order is of lower economic value, concerns bgs-Test for diagnostic use and the end customer is the General University Hospital in Prague.

"We are experiencing increasing interest in our diagnostic solution, which we CE-marked in May earlier this year. This order is another good example of this, and we hope it will be followed by more orders. We will also evaluate the possibility of proceeding with a formal distributor agreement regarding the Czech market," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

