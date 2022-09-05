DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (JPHG) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2022 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP
DEALING DATE: 02/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 195.8893
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6348
CODE: JPHG
ISIN: LU1681039308
