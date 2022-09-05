DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 02/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 321.5908

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 97064

CODE: ANRJ

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 185884 EQS News ID: 1435247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2022 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)