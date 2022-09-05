TOKYO, Sept 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that it will host the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN, the largest scale Hitachi group event, for three days, from Tuesday, October 25 to Thursday, October 27 (JST), as a forum to create opportunities for collaboration with customers and partners, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society through its global Social Innovation Business.In its Mid-term Management Plan 2024, Hitachi aims to support people's quality of life with data and technology that fosters a sustainable society through Digital, Green, and Innovation initiatives as the drivers for growth. Hitachi is advancing its Social Innovation Business centered on Lumada, which enables digital transformation (DX). Under the key message of "Hitachi Social Innovation is POWERING GOOD," Hitachi will help to maintain a society that does not exceed planetary boundaries while realizing wellbeing and contributing to solving complex social challenges by leveraging its core strengths in IT x OT x Products and Lumada.This will be the 24th Hitachi Social Innovation Forum, and, as last year, it will be an online event where people can participate in various programs virtually. Through more than 50 programs including a keynote session, various other sessions and online exhibitions, Hitachi will present what Hitachi, together with its customers, partners, and experts, can and should do for a better future, as well as the strategies and forward-thinking initiatives necessary. Additionally, this year will see the introduction of webinars as a new program type branded as "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN Plus," which will be held after the main event to introduce the initiatives and the solutions to the challenges in individual business fields.Keynote SessionKeiji Kojima, President & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. will deliver a keynote session titled "Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society: Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and Technology". The changes in the business environment have become increasingly complex and serious. In addition, new technologies such as Web 3.0 are about to have an even greater impact on the world. In the midst of such social and technological changes, this session will show Hitachi's vision of a sustainable society and our efforts to achieve it.Highlight SessionsIn this session, experts and Hitachi executives leading Hitachi's growth in the fields of Digital, Green, and Innovation will discuss value creation initiatives and global trends in three sessions.(1) Social Innovation by Lumada: Providing Customer Experience Value through Digital TransformationThe theme of this session is "Digital," and the session will be led by Jun Taniguchi, COO of Services & Platforms Business Unit of Hitachi, Ltd. / CEO of Hitachi Digital LLC, and Yuriko Kato, CEO of M2labo Inc., a pioneer in the agricultural DX field. Having Yoshimitsu Kaji, Lumada Innovation Hub Senior Principal of Hitachi, Ltd., as a moderator, they will discuss the cases of business transformation through digital and how ecosystem contributes to value proposition and business growth.(2) Driving Business towards a Sustainable Future: Our Contribution as a Climate Change InnovatorThe theme of this session is "Green," and this session will be led by Lorena Dellagiovanna, Vice President and Executive Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer of Hitachi, Ltd., and Ken Shibusawa, leading ESG investor in Japan, Chief Executive Officer of Shibusawa and Company, Inc., as well as the Founder and Chairman of Commons Asset Management, Inc. They will discuss the prospects and challenges for a sustainable future and share insights on how sustainable initiatives can drive corporate value.(3) Backcasting from 2050: Innovation in the Age of Web 3.0The theme of this session is "Innovation," and the session will be led by Norihiro Suzuki, Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO of Hitachi, Ltd., and Hiroyuki Morikawa, Professor Graduate School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo, whose expertise is digital technology and its impact on society. They will discuss how value can be generated, and together with backcasting from a vision for an ideal society in 2050, speak about the future direction required for innovations that goes beyond just the progress. There will also be introduction of the video message from Cathy Hackl, a metaverse authority, futurist, Founder of the Futures Intelligence Group, and Vice President at Avatar Dimension.Business Sessions/ Expert Sessions/Co-Creation Sessions/ Online ExhibitionsThe sessions and online exhibitions are themed around the challenges in society and management; "Decarbonization & Environmental Management", "Resilience of Society & Companies", "Safety and Security & Human Health", "DX of Industry & Urban", "Business Innovation" and "Diversity of Organization & Workstyle." In Business, Expert and Co-Creation Sessions, some of the representatives and experts in each of the fields Hitachi is focusing on, Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, and Connective Industries, will discuss their vision and business strategies, initiatives to realize them, and the co-creation cases while discussing with their customers and partners. For online exhibition, Hitachi's vision as well as the introduction of its products and solutions will be delivered on-demand.Post-Event WebinarsThis year will see the introduction of webinars as a new program type, branded as "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN Plus," which will be held after the main event to introduce the initiatives and the solutions to the challenges in individual business fields. More details will be announced on the official website.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. Source: Hitachi, Ltd.