First North Denmark: BactiQuant A/S - increase

New shares in BactiQuant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 September 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: BactiQuant -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417730 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: BACTIQ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 18,447,865 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 558,660 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 19,006,525 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 7.16 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213689 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00