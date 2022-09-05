Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
WKN: A2QMPP ISIN: DK0061417730 Ticker-Symbol: 9JX 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
08:32 Uhr
0,928 Euro
+0,016
+1,75 %
05.09.2022 | 13:41
First North Denmark: BactiQuant A/S - increase

New shares in BactiQuant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 7 September 2022. The new shares are issued due to
a private placement. 





Name:              BactiQuant    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061417730   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BACTIQ      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 18,447,865 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             558,660 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  19,006,525 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 7.16     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          213689      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John
Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00
