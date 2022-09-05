DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/09/2022) of GBP51.2m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/09/2022) of GBP34.33m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/09/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 164.65p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 160.56p Ordinary share price 164.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.09)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 120.11p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.34)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 02/09/2022

