Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 13 September 2022. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010311125 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Momentum Aktier KL A -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 13. september 2022 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIMAKKLA -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 29411 -------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061294048 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest Bæredygtige Aktier KL A ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIBDA ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 209728 ----------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010298009 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Japan Small Cap KL -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 13. september 2022 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIJASKL -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36389 -------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010298199 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Japan Value KL ---------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 13. september 2022 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIJAVKL ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36390 ---------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010297977 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Japan Growth KL -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIJAGKL -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36388 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66