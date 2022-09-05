Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
05.09.22
13:56 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,001
-2,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2022 | 13:56
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iZafe Group: iZafe Begins Cooperation with the Welfare Platform Avanto Care

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 05, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that iZafe has signed a cooperation agreement with the welfare platform Avanto Care to be able to offer customers more proactive care.

"In order for future care to be able to work smart with all the advantages that digital tools provide, platforms are needed that connect all the data that the customer receives from them. Avanto Care is a platform that, in a neat and educational way, presents useful insights and action proposals linked to the data points that come in from various digital tools and sensors. In addition to providing better care, this will also in the long term enable a new type of income source for Dosell and our upcoming total solution around medication and compliance that we will offer in connection with the acquisition of Pilloxa." Says Anders Segerström CEO, iZafe Group

"The ability for caregivers and care recipients to follow medication is important for healthy ageing. We at Avanto Care see that the collaboration with iZafe and their drugrobot Dosell creates new opportunities for quality follow-up. Through the collaboration, our customers can monitor the effect of interventions and create decision-making bases for proactive interventions in health and social care." Says Mikael Karlsson, CEO, Avanto Care

The collaboration means that iZafe's products are integrated with Avanto Care's platform. This means that customers who have iZafe's products can also use Avanto Care's platform. It creates the conditions for iZafe's customers to work more proactively by seeing trends and proposed measures linked to the user's medication.

Read more about Avanto Care here: https://www.avantocare.com

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

iZafe begins cooperation with the welfare platform Avanto Care

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714683/iZafe-Begins-Cooperation-with-the-Welfare-Platform-Avanto-Care

IZAFE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.