iZafe Group: iZafe Begins Cooperation with the Welfare Platform Avanto Care

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 05, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that iZafe has signed a cooperation agreement with the welfare platform Avanto Care to be able to offer customers more proactive care.

"In order for future care to be able to work smart with all the advantages that digital tools provide, platforms are needed that connect all the data that the customer receives from them. Avanto Care is a platform that, in a neat and educational way, presents useful insights and action proposals linked to the data points that come in from various digital tools and sensors. In addition to providing better care, this will also in the long term enable a new type of income source for Dosell and our upcoming total solution around medication and compliance that we will offer in connection with the acquisition of Pilloxa." Says Anders Segerström CEO, iZafe Group

"The ability for caregivers and care recipients to follow medication is important for healthy ageing. We at Avanto Care see that the collaboration with iZafe and their drugrobot Dosell creates new opportunities for quality follow-up. Through the collaboration, our customers can monitor the effect of interventions and create decision-making bases for proactive interventions in health and social care." Says Mikael Karlsson, CEO, Avanto Care

The collaboration means that iZafe's products are integrated with Avanto Care's platform. This means that customers who have iZafe's products can also use Avanto Care's platform. It creates the conditions for iZafe's customers to work more proactively by seeing trends and proposed measures linked to the user's medication.

Read more about Avanto Care here: https://www.avantocare.com