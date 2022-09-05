Anzeige
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
15:04 Uhr
2,705 Euro
-0,035
-1,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2022 | 14:28
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 16%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 103.5 (90.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 52% and amounted to SEK 7.3 (4.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 110.8 (95.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2022 increased by 4% to SEK 884.2 (850.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-Aug

21-Aug

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

24.2

27.3

-11 %

206.7

242.5

-15 %

Central Europe

23.0

17.1

35 %

168.8

142.8

18 %

East Europe

25.0

24.4

2 %

209.3

209.8

0 %

South & West Europe

11.9

9.9

20 %

98.8

91.2

8 %

The Baltics

5.3

5.1

4 %

45.8

46.2

-1 %

North America

6.4

3.0

113 %

45.5

32.1

42 %

Asia-Pacific

6.9

4.1

68 %

49.5

45.3

9 %

Africa

0.8

0.0


4.9

0.0


Zinzino

103.5

90.9

14 %

829.3

809.9

2 %

Faun Pharma

7.3

4.8

52 %

54.9

41.0

34 %

Zinzino Group

110.8

95.7

16 %

884.2

850.9

4 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden -Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 14:00 the 5th of September 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2022,c3625960

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3625960/1623204.pdf

2208 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

© 2022 PR Newswire
