Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 16%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 103.5 (90.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 52% and amounted to SEK 7.3 (4.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 110.8 (95.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2022 increased by 4% to SEK 884.2 (850.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
22-Aug
21-Aug
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
The Nordics
24.2
27.3
-11 %
206.7
242.5
-15 %
Central Europe
23.0
17.1
35 %
168.8
142.8
18 %
East Europe
25.0
24.4
2 %
209.3
209.8
0 %
South & West Europe
11.9
9.9
20 %
98.8
91.2
8 %
The Baltics
5.3
5.1
4 %
45.8
46.2
-1 %
North America
6.4
3.0
113 %
45.5
32.1
42 %
Asia-Pacific
6.9
4.1
68 %
49.5
45.3
9 %
Africa
0.8
0.0
4.9
0.0
Zinzino
103.5
90.9
14 %
829.3
809.9
2 %
Faun Pharma
7.3
4.8
52 %
54.9
41.0
34 %
Zinzino Group
110.8
95.7
16 %
884.2
850.9
4 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden -Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
