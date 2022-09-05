Innovation Zero: INNOVATION ZERO, MAJOR CLIMATE AND CLEANTECH CONGRESS ON DECARBONSATION SET FOR SPRING 2023

Chaired by The Right Honourable Dr Liam Fox MP, Innovation Zero will bring together key industry players which are driving net zero solutions

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 and 25 May 2023, the climate and cleantech congress, Innovation Zero, will hold its inaugural event, bringing together businesses, investors, policymakers, academics and innovators seeking to scale the commercialisation of decarbonisation solutions and technologies. Chaired by former International Trade Secretary, The Rt Hon. Dr Liam Fox MP, the congress will take place in London'sOlympia Grand Hall, located in West Kensington.

Collaborating with Dr Fox, Innovation Zero will showcase low carbon solutions applicable to multiple sectors, including energy, automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing to 10,000 attendees. The event will include updates from nations and regions on policy and sector priorities, views from Big Tech, case studies from current and future unicorns, funds and corporate innovation and perspectives from private equity, venture capital, and long-term investors.

As a catalyst for progress, Innovation Zero will feature product launches, partnership announcements and research commitments. The event will generate a manifesto for change, which will see businesses, investors and policymakers commit to a shared vision of the future and how cleantech can help mitigate the climate crisis.

James Ashwood, co-founder of Innovation Zero, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Innovation Zero CleanTech Congress in May of next year. Innovation Zero will provide a fantastic platform for British businesses at the cutting edge of technology to showcase their solutions for a sustainable future.

Dr Liam Fox MP added: "I am delighted to Chair Innovation Zero in 2023. Technology is at the forefront of our mission to solve the climate emergency and the UK's world-leading businesses, institutions and innovators can demonstrate the leadership and collaboration needed to protect our planet

About Innovation Zero:

The climate crisis is urgent and under the spotlight. It is no surprise, then, that climate related technology solutions and companies are attracting significant investment. The Innovation Zero congress aims to accelerate partnerships, dealmaking and collaborations between those developing and producing low carbon solutions and those who need to deploy or want to fund them.