Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that its parent company PHC Holdings Corporation [TSE 6523] has acquired anatomical pathology suppliers Microm Microtech France (MMFrance) and Laurypath in a strategic expansion of Epredia's presence in Europe.

MMFrance and Laurypath, both founded in 1987 in Lyon, France, manufacture and supply anatomical pathology products and provide services for laboratories throughout France, offering high levels of technical support and a local supply of reagents and other consumables used in cancer diagnostics. Both companies will now operate as fully owned subsidiaries of PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group).

With this acquisition, Epredia now adds Laurypath's European-based manufacturing of tissue processing reagents and fixatives, which are in high demand due to increasing demands for complex oncology testing and are used in every anatomical pathology laboratory, supporting both clinical and research needs. Epredia expects that manufacturing and supplying locally made products will reduce the environmental footprint of serving its European customers. PHC Group also aims to leverage this acquisition to support collaborations with European university hospitals that are working on cancer treatment and rare disease research, which rely on laboratory consumables.

Steven Lynum, President of Epredia, said, "We are pleased to bring MMFrance and Laurypath into PHC Group to contribute to the growth of Epredia's global business. Our customers in anatomical pathology laboratories need a consistent supply of high-quality diagnostics products, and we are excited to be able to provide a locally manufactured option that eliminates some of the logistical challenges our industry continues to face globally."

Daniel Pierron, founder of MMFrance, said, "With Epredia's global coverage of the cancer diagnostics market, it was a natural fit for our company to become part of PHC Group. Epredia products are used in cancer diagnostics 44 times every second, and we are proud to join one of the global leaders in anatomical pathology."

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia's portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2021 were JPY 340 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005010/en/

Contacts:

Kaz Nakanishi

Epredia, Sr. Director, Global Commercial Marketing

email: kaz.nakanishi@epredia.com