Sparebank 1 SMN: MING82 PRO - Key information relating to full redemption of bond loan

SpareBank 1 SMN will exercise its right to call MING82 PRO.

The call has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.

Issuer: SpareBank 1 SMN

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010806904

Original maturity date: 29 September 2027

New maturity date: 29 September 2022

Redemption price: 100

Other information: n/a

Contact person: Per Egil Aamo, 73586466

