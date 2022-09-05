Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Sparebank 1 SMN: MING82 PRO - Key information relating to full redemption of bond loan

SpareBank 1 SMN will exercise its right to call MING82 PRO.
The call has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.

Issuer: SpareBank 1 SMN
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010806904
Original maturity date: 29 September 2027
New maturity date: 29 September 2022
Redemption price: 100
Other information: n/a

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Contact person: Per Egil Aamo, 73586466

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


