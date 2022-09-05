Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Collagen Market is Expected to Reach $8.64 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis Report with the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Collagen Market by Type (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, and Native Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, and Sheep), and Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2029', in terms of value, the global collagen market is expected to reach $8.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. In terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 755.3 KT by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029.





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121

Collagen strengthens and protects various body structures and protects, such as the skin, by preventing the absorption and spreading of pathogenic substances, environmental toxins, micro-organisms, and cancerous cells. Collagen protein is the cement that holds everything together. Collagen is also present in all the smooth muscle tissues, blood vessels, digestive tract, heart, gallbladder, kidneys, and bladder, holding the cells and tissues together.

Collagen and gelatin are widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries due to their excellent biocompatibility, easy biodegradability, and weak antigenicity. Fish collagen and gelatin are now of renewed interest due to the safety and religious concerns related to mammals.

The growth of this market is backed by the growing use of collagen in the food industry, the increasing inclination towards protein and nutricosmetics consumption, the rising applications in healthcare, the increasing technical applications, and the growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. Moreover, a rise in per capita income opens untapped geographies, and the growing food processing industry provides significant growth opportunities in this market.

However, the safety concerns, religious constraints, and the growing use of alternatives obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. On the other hand, dealing with safety concerns and improving the processing technology are the key challenges in this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Collagen Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies around the globe. The pandemic has affected over 100 countries (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control). To control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdown, which has majorly impacted many manufacturing and service industries, including collagen.

Per current independent scientific research dated 19thMarch 2020, the total number of NK and T cells was decreased or exhausted in COVID-19 patients. Importantly, in patients convalescing after therapy, the number of NK and T cells was restored. These results suggest that the functional exhaustion of cytotoxic lymphocytes is associated with SARS-CoV-2 (cause of COVID-19) infection. Hence, SARS-CoV-2 infection may break down antiviral immunity at an early stage.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5121

However, ingesting collagen peptides improves the number of NK cells and T cells and, subsequently, the immunity of humans. Immune competence decreases with age. It has been reported that the number of CD8+ CD28+ T cells correlates strongly with age because the number of these cells decreases with age. Ingestion of collagen peptides helps in building immunity amongst senior citizens too. This has increased the demand for collagen.

Moreover, consumers' interest in collagen-based products is growing in various applications, including food & beverage, nutraceutical supplements, cosmetics, and medical products. Consumers are particularly focusing on health and performance nutrition with the nutraceutical collagen. Thus, all these factors support the growth of the global collagen market.

Increasing Healthcare Applications to Drive the Growth of the Collagen Market

The use of collagen in cosmetic surgery is ever-expanding due to the growing inclination toward cosmetic surgeries. For instance, in 2021, the total number of surgical and non-surgical facial plastic surgery treatments grew dramatically. In 2021, 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed, with plastic surgeons performing 600 procedures more than they did in 2020, recording a 40% increase (Source: American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery). Apart from cosmetic surgeries, collagen is widely used in wound healing and for the reconstruction of bone and various dental, orthopedic, and surgical purposes.

Moreover, collagen has applications in cardiology as the heart valves are made up of collagen tissue. With aging, there is a calcium deposit on the collagen, leading to the valve's hardening. This situation can be treated with artificial collagen obtained from animal sources. One of the major collagen applications in healthcare is the preparation of collagen films that act as a barrier membrane. These films are used to encapsulate drugs and are commonly used in ophthalmology to deliver the drugs and used over wounds to make healing rapid and uniform. Such increasing applications are expected to propel the growth of the collagen market in the next few years.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market by type (gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen), source (bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources), application (food & beverage {beverage, confectionery, dairy, meat and fish products, and other food & beverage applications}, pharmaceuticals {hard gel capsules, soft gel capsules, and microencapsulation}, nutraceuticals {sports nutrition and weight management}, healthcare {wound dressing, tissue regeneration, medical implants, cardiology, research, and drug delivery}, cosmetics, and technical applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East).

Quick Buy - Collagen Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/63172835

Based on type, in 2022, the gelatin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand from the food & pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The recent trends in pharma drug deliveries include nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules where the mass volume of gelatin is used. In addition, the growing use of gelatin in photography, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is also contributing to its large adoption. Moreover, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR, mainly due to the rising fish industry in Asia-Pacific.

Based on source, in 2022, the bovine collagen segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. However, the fish collagen segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising fish production and growing cosmetic industry.

Based on application, in 2022, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the vast applications of collagen across the food & beverage industry due to its unique gelling and surface behavior properties. However, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the North American collagen market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The large market share of this region is primarily attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is attributed to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry, particularly in China and India, the growing population, the rising importance of nutrition and personal well-being, the steady pace of industrialization, the growing personal care spending, and availability of raw material for collagen and gelatin in abundance.

China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2029, mainly due to rising income, changing lifestyles, rising consumer preference toward functional, processed and packaged food items, and the growing consumption of animal products.

Some of the key players operating in the collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGEL S.r.l. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Gelnex (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-market-5121

Scope of the report

Collagen Market, by Type

Gelatin

Collagen Peptides

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Collagen Market, by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Fish

Chicken

Sheep

Other Sources

Collagen Market, by Application

Food & Beverage

Beverage



Confectionery



Dairy



Meat and Fish Products



Other Food & Beverage Applications (Sauces, Dressings, & Desserts)

Pharmaceuticals

Hard Gel Capsules



Soft Gel Capsules



Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition



Weight Management

Healthcare

Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Medical Implants



Cardiology



Research (Cell Culture & Cell Behavior)



Drug Delivery

Cosmetics

Technical Applications (Photography & Ballistic)

Collagen Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Africa

Middle East

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121

Related Reports:

Collagen Casings Market by Type (Edible, Non-Edible), Caliber (Small, Large), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages (Pre-cooked, Smoked, Cured), End User (Food Service Providers, Food Retail), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-casings-market-5220

Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine by Type (Collagen and Gelatin), by Source, (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, and others), by Application, (Orthopedic, Wound Care, Cardiovascular, and others) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-gelatin-market-regenerative-medicine-3475

South East Asian Collagen Market by Product (Collagen Peptide and Gelatin), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep, and Other Animals), Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Technical) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/south-east-asia-collagen-market-3634

Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), by Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035

European Artificial Casings Market By Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, Net Casing) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-artificial-casings-market-4303

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/28/collagen-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg