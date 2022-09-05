Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, September 5
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.7%
|Drax Group
|5.4%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|5.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.0%
|RWE
|4.8%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.2%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|4.0%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|3.7%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|3.7%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.4%
|Iberdrola
|3.3%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.2%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|3.1%
|China Everbright Environment
|2.9%
|SSE
|2.7%
|Northland Power
|2.7%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.4%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.2%
At close of business on 31 August 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|37.6%
|Renewable energy developers
|28.8%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.2%
|Energy storage
|8.4%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.4%
|Waste to energy
|2.9%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.8%
|Electricity networks
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.6%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|31.9%
|Europe (ex UK)
|23.1%
|Global
|20.0%
|North America
|13.6%
|China
|6.6%
|Latin America
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.6%
|100%
