Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
05.09.2022 | 15:10
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 5

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.7%
Drax Group5.4%
Greencoat UK Wind5.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure5.0%
RWE4.8%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.7%
Grenergy Renovables4.2%
Clearway Energy A Class4.0%
China Suntien Green Energy3.7%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund3.7%
Foresight Solar Fund3.4%
Iberdrola3.3%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.2%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust3.1%
China Everbright Environment2.9%
SSE2.7%
Northland Power2.7%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.4%
TransAlta Renewables2.2%

At close of business on 31 August 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds37.6%
Renewable energy developers28.8%
Renewable focused utilities9.2%
Energy storage8.4%
Biomass generation and production5.4%
Waste to energy2.9%
Renewable technology and service2.8%
Electricity networks2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.6%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom31.9%
Europe (ex UK)23.1%
Global20.0%
North America13.6%
China6.6%
Latin America2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.6%
100%
