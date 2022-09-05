Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.7% Drax Group 5.4% Greencoat UK Wind 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.0% RWE 4.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.7% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% Clearway Energy A Class 4.0% China Suntien Green Energy 3.7% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.4% Iberdrola 3.3% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 3.1% China Everbright Environment 2.9% SSE 2.7% Northland Power 2.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.4% TransAlta Renewables 2.2%

At close of business on 31 August 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 37.6% Renewable energy developers 28.8% Renewable focused utilities 9.2% Energy storage 8.4% Biomass generation and production 5.4% Waste to energy 2.9% Renewable technology and service 2.8% Electricity networks 2.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.6% 100%