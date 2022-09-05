DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 264.5600

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 237311

CODE: USMV

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 186052 EQS News ID: 1435653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2022 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)