Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Haldex AB uppdateras / The observation status for Haldex AB is updated (135/22)

Den 8 juni 2022 gavs aktierna i Haldex AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 18 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde SAF-HOLLAND ett pressmeddelande med information om att SAF-HOLLAND uppnått kontroll över cirka 93,35 procent av aktierna i Bolaget.Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att SAF-HOLLAND avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 18 augusti 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Haldex AB (HLDX, ISIN-kod SE0000105199, orderboks-ID 817). On June 8, 2022, the shares in Haldex AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") to the shareholders in the Company. On August 18, 2022, SAF-HOLLAND issued a press release with information that SAF-HOLLAND had achieved control of approximately 95,3 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that SAF-HOLLAND intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On August 18, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Haldex AB (HLDX, ISIN code SE0000105199, order book ID 817). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB