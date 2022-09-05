Building and Construction Plastics Market to Cross USD 230,273 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the building and construction plastics market in 2021 was over $120,951 million, and it will propel at a growth rate of above 7% in the coming years, to reach over $230,273 million by 2030. The development of the global construction industry in the U.S., Indonesia, China, the U.K, India, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E. is the main element powering the demand for these polymers.





PVC had the largest share, of above 30%, of the building and construction plastics market in 2021. It is one of the main thermoplastic polymers used for building and construction globally. PVC is used for windows, roofing, doors, and ducting. Because of its hardness, thermal conductivity, strength, scratch resistance, design suppleness, insulation, sturdiness, and cost-effectiveness, it is also used in fittings and pipes.

The demand for polyethylene will grow at an incredible rate in the building and construction plastics market in the years to come. Apart from roofing, it is used in vapor retarders, flooring, countertop protectors, and window films. Polyethylene sheets can be utilized for covering construction materials and closing off rooms, in an effort to reduce exposure to lead. Polyethylene helps in the conservation of energy and water by producing nearly leak-free pipelines that are resistant to weathering and ecological stress.

The demand for building and construction plastics will be powered by their high strength, excellent transportation efficiency, weather resistance, installation simplicity, high firmness, and low weight. The increasing public cognizance of plastics' potential to substitute traditional roofing materials is a further factor driving the expansion of the sector. Furthermore, the high reprocessing rates of some plastics and the growing acceptance of green construction projects will dig out new prospects for the industry.

Pipes & ducts had the largest revenue share, of over 30%, in the building and construction plastics market in 2021. For a diversity of purposes, such as water service, hydronic heating and cooling, plumbing, snow melting, geothermal piping, and fire prevention, plastic pipes and tubing systems are used both inside and outside a building.

The market in Europe is expected to advance steadily in the years to come. The major producers of these plastics in the region are Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. The increasing GHG emissions will drive consumer requirements for plastics in the building industry, accompanied by sustainability and environmental cognizance.

Furthermore, the development of the construction sector in the region will be fueled by the promising economic conditions and the expansion of manufacturing facilities in European nations, which will thus increase the requirement for these plastics in the future.

Building and Construction Plastics Market Report Coverage

By Type

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Acrylics

Polypropylene

By Application

Roofing

Insulation

Pipes and Ducts

Doors

Windows

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

