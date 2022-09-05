Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKSD ISIN: NO0010851603 Ticker-Symbol: 7UM 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
09:16 Uhr
6,610 Euro
+0,010
+0,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6106,88017:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2022 | 16:41
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options

Oslo, 05 September 2022, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 4,400 through the issuance of 44,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 21 April 2022.

The new shares are issued to employees of the Company in connection with the Company's employee incentive program. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of NOK 31.25.

Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 3,426,576.10, divided into 34,265,761 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For further information, please contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632



ULTIMOVACS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.