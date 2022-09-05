Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
05.09.22
09:06 Uhr
7,980 Euro
-0,028
-0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2022 | 17:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING OF SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB CERTIFICATES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5.9.2022 CERTIFICATES

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to delist Svenska Handelsbanken AB certificates
on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and
Certificates 3.5.1 

Last trading day is 5 September 2022.

Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088531
