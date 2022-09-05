Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Haldex Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (136/22)

Haldex Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Haldex Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   HLDX    
ISIN code:   SE0000105199
Order book ID: 817     

The last day of trading will be September 19, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
