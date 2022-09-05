Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Haldex Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (136/22)

Haldex Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Haldex Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: HLDX ISIN code: SE0000105199 Order book ID: 817 The last day of trading will be September 19, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB