Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - Every Black Life Matters reveals their agenda to uplift the Black community in the United States through a focus on positive values like family, fatherhood, educational choice, free trade and non-violence. The organization felt that there had to be a better alternative to other black advocacy groups in America that promote Marxist ideals and protests which have led to the destruction of Black-owned businesses.

Commenting on the group's core concepts, co-founder, Kevin McGary, said, "We believe violence is not the appropriate answer to the problems that the Black community is currently facing in the United States. We focus on what we can do to help the Black community break the vicious cycle of generational poverty. The solution lies not in having a 'victim mentality' and relying on handouts but in ensuring that we have enough opportunities to excel and achieve our true potential. Our work is to expose inequities and break down the barriers to Black progress when they are identified."

Over the years, almost 30 million Black babies have been eliminated through abortions, usually due to the absence of a father in the picture. In the United States, the abortion rate for Black women is almost five times that for white women. EBLM is hoping to reverse this trend through support for the nuclear family model and promotion of 'Fatherhood programs'. They strongly feel that the current welfare system is incentivizing single motherhood and unemployment in the Black community.

In the 1950s, 91 percent of all Black children lived with a father in the home. By 2018, that number had plummeted to 36 percent. According to figures obtained from the 2007-2009 census data, only 6.8% of all married parent families could be classified as poor, while 37.1% of single-parent female-headed families were classified as poor. They believe that the absence of fathers in homes triggers feelings of anger, confusion and rejection in the children who are left behind, which leads to greater levels of drug use, drop in functional literacy levels and lack of gainful employment among the youth.

While EBLM admits that it might not be possible for every couple to stay married on a long-term basis, they use speaking programs, church engagement programs, mentorship programs and community workshops to encourage fathers to maintain a consistent connection with their children.

Another factor they believe can lead to progress in the Black community is the elimination of the current barriers to educational 'choice' and that a poor education can be one of the key factors underlying hopelessness, criminality, and lack of economic achievement.

EBLM emphasizes its support for free markets, capitalism and entrepreneurship as the pathway to economic prosperity for the Black community. The founders believe that what matters is your capacity to innovate and leverage the free market to build wealth. Hence, they feel that participation in free-market enterprise is the most effective way to escape generational poverty. They also actively encourage respect for law and order, "The prevalence of crime and violence in a neighborhood can limit mobility to work, school and other activities," states Kevin McGrary.

Concluded Neil Mammen, co-founder of Every Black Life Matters, "Through our movement, we would like to address the challenges facing Black people by motivating them to focus on family, education and entrepreneurship. Social welfare programs have created a 'culture of dependence' and it has led to generational poverty - our alternative intends to change that."

