

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As U.S. Covid hospitalizations continue to fall, the number of people admitted with the viral disease in the country's hospitals has decreased by 10 percent in the last two weeks, according to New York Times' latest tally.



Also, a 10 percent fall is reported in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units in the same period.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 30,587, as per the latest CDC update. 4,316 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Covid positive cases fell by 8 percent in the last fortnight while Covid casualties increased by 7 percent.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,047,518, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



6111 new infections on Sunday took the total U.S. Covid cases to 94,753,897.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 14 percent.



1052 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,495,703.



92,494,183 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.







