06.09.2022
Notice on Public Offering of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds of Bigbank AS

Bigbank AS (register code 10183757, address Riia tn 2, Tartu, 51004;
hereinafter Bigbank) hereby announces a public offering of Bigbank's unsecured
subordinated bonds (hereinafter the Offering). The Offering is conducted on
the basis of the prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision
Authority (hereinafter the FSA) on 5 September 2022 that has been published on
the date of this announcement on the web pages of Bigbank and the FSA
(hereinafter Prospectus). The public offering of the unsecured subordinated
bonds will be carried out only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and not in any
other jurisdiction. 

Main terms of the Offering

Bigbank offers publicly up to 10,000 unsecured subordinated bonds of Bigbank
with the name of EUR 8.00 Bigbank subordinated bond 22-2032, with the nominal
value of EUR 1,000 each, the maturity date 21 September 2032 and fixed interest
rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly. In case of oversubscription, Bigbank
has the right to increase the volume of the Offering up to 20,000 bonds.
Bigbank has also the right to cancel the Offering in the volume not subscribed.
The unsecured subordinated bonds are offered with the price of EUR 1,000 per
one bond. 

The unsecured subordinated bonds are registered in Nasdaq CSD SE under ISIN
code EE3300002690. 

The subscription period for the bonds starts on 6 September 2022 at 10:00 and
will end on 16 September 2022 at 15:30. The Offering will be targeted to retail
and institutional investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. 

Subordinated bond represents an unsecured debt obligation of Bigbank before the
investor. The subordination of the bonds means that upon the liquidation or
bankruptcy of Bigbank, all the claims arising from the subordinated bonds shall
fall due and shall be satisfied only after the full satisfaction of all
unsubordinated recognised claims in accordance with the applicable law. 

Detailed information is available in the Prospectus and in the summary of the
Prospectus. 

The indicative timetable of the Offering is the following:

Subscription period starts    6 September 2022 at 10:00  
Subscription period ends     16 September 2022 at 15:30  
Announcement of Offering results on or about 19 September 2022
Settlement of Offering      on or about 21 September 2022
First trading day         on or about 22 September 2022

Submitting subscription undertakings

In order to subscribe for the bonds during the Offering, an investor must have
a securities account with a Nasdaq CSD SE Estonian branch (hereinafter Nasdaq
CSD) account operator or a financial institution who is a member of the Nasdaq
Tallinn Stock Exchange (hereinafter Stock Exchange). 

An investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds should contact their securities
account custodian and submit the subscription undertaking during the offering
period in the form indicated below. By submitting the subscription undertaking,
an investor authorises the custodian who operates the investor's current
account connected to its securities account to immediately block the whole
transaction amount on the investor's current account until the settlement is
completed or funds are released in accordance with the terms set out in the
Prospectus. 

Owner of the    Name of the investor who submitted the subscription     
 securities     undertaking                        
 account:                                    
Securities     Number of the investor's securities account         
 account:                                    
Custodian:     Name of the investor's custodian              
Security:      EUR 8.00 Bigbank subordinated bond 22-2032         
ISIN code:     EE3300002690                        
Amount of      The number of bonds determined by the investor       
 securities:                                  
Price (per bond):  EUR 1,000                          
Transaction     The total amount of the transaction (the number of bonds  
 amount:       determined by the investor multiplied by Price per one   
           bond)                           
Counterparty:    Bigbank AS                         
Securities account 99000870377                         
 of counterparty:                                
Custodian of the  AS SEB Pank                         
 counterparty:                                 
Value date of the  21 September 2022                      
 transaction:                                  
Type of       "subscription"                       
 transaction:                                  

Listing and admission to trading of unsecured subordinated bonds of Bigbank

Bigbank has submitted an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the listing and
admission to trading of the subordinated bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the
Stock Exchange. The expected date of listing and admission to trading is on or
about 22 September 2022. 

While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure
the listing and the admission to trading of the unsecured subordinated bonds,
Bigbank cannot ensure that the unsecured subordinated bonds will be listed and
admitted to trading. 

Availability of the Prospectus and bond terms

The Prospectus and the summary of the Prospectus have been published and can be
obtained in electronic format from Bigbank's website
https://investor.bigbank.euand the website of the FSA https://www.fi.ee. In
addition to the above, the Prospectus, the summary of the Prospectus and the
translations thereof into Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian are available
through the information system of the Stock Exchange. The bond terms of
Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds have been published and can be obtained
in electronic format from Bigbank's website https://investor.bigbank.eu. 

Before investing into Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds we ask you to
acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, the bond terms and the terms of the
Offering in full and if necessary, consult with an expert. 

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
e-mail: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

Important information

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the
Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of
the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell
subordinated bonds or an invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. An
offer to subscribe to subordinated bonds should be made and each investor
should make any decision to invest in the bonds only on the basis of the
information contained in the Prospectus and the summary of the Prospectus. The
approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Supervision Authority is not
considered to be a recommendation for Bigbank's subordinated bonds. 

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published,
distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the
United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any
other country or under any circumstance where publication, sharing or
transmission would be unlawful. Bigbank's subordinated bonds will be publicly
offered only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and the sale or offer of the
bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or
sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.

