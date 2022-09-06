Procedure for listing subordinated bonds of Bigbank AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-06 06:55 CEST -- In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the procedure for listing the bonds of Bigbank AS on the Baltic Bond List. The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn made during the listing procedure will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.