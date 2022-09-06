Bigbank AS invites to attend webinars introducing public subordinated bond offering

Bigbank AS invites all interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the issue of the public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. The webinars will be organised on September 7, 2022 at 13:00 (EET) in English and at 15:00 (EET) in Estonian. In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann will present overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results and plans for future and also the terms of the subordinated bond issue. Those interested in can ask questions during the webinar. To participate in the webinar held in English, please register at https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cHSBMZYvQgyGQrsZpvmQRg. The webinar will be recorded and published together with the presentation on Bigbank AS website www.investor.bigbank.eu/ and on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel. Argo Kiltsmann Member of the board e-mail: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee