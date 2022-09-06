WALLIX: WALLIX JOINS OPEN XDR PLATFORM TO EXTEND IT TO DIGITAL ACCESS AND IDENTITY SECURITY

OPEN XDR PLATFORM brings together a number of excellent and complementary "Cybersecurity Made in Europe" publishers who share a common objective: to offer companies a federated cybersecurity solution to gain in simplicity and efficiency.

WALLIX , labeled this year "Cybersecurity Made in Europe" thanks to its WALLIX PAM4ALL solution, adds the "access and digital identity security" and thus enriches OPEN XDR PLATFORM to offer a 360° cybersecurity.

, labeled this year "Cybersecurity Made in Europe" thanks to its WALLIX PAM4ALL solution, adds the "access and digital identity security" and thus enriches OPEN XDR PLATFORM to offer a 360° cybersecurity. Joining OPEN XDR PLATFORM is part of an approach intrinsically linked to WALLIX DNA: building a trusted digital space where cybersecurity technologies are easy to implement, adapted to everyone's needs, and respecting data protection and privacy.



Paris, September 6th - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a E uropean cybersecurity software publisher and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, announces that it has joined the technological alliance OPEN XDR PLATFORM.

OPEN XDR PLATFORM brings together a number of excellent and complementary "Cybersecurity Made in Europe" publishers who share a common objective: to offer companies a federated cybersecurity solution to gain in simplicity and efficiency. This translates into a single platform, in which the technologies of the partner publishers are available, on demand, in an interoperable manner: Sekoia, HarfangLab, Pradeo, Glimps, Vade, Gatewatcher, and WALLIX. As a result, companies benefit from a unified solution, allowing them to streamline operations while strengthening their level of cyber defence.



The benefits of OPEN XDR PLATFORM are numerous:

State-of-the-art cybersecurity technologies, developed by editors who are experts in their field, without any one vendor being the sole guarantor of all the company's cybersecurity, thus avoiding the risk of dependency and a single point of failure.

Ability to choose the cybersecurity technologies and configurations adapted to your company's needs, at a lower cost.

Openness, transparency, and collaboration. OPEN XDR PLATFORM is a federation of editors who share common values, both organisational and technical, which guarantee transparent compatibility between them all.

WALLIX, awarded this year with the "Cybersecurity Made in Europe" label thanks to its WALLIX PAM4ALL solution, adds the "access and digital identity security" component and thus enriches OPEN XDR PLATFORM to offer 360° cybersecurity. Thanks to WALLIX PAM4ALL, OPEN XDR PLATFORM is now able to secure all the digital access of companies, humans or machines at the right time, and to trace all the actions carried out in the IT system.



Thus, WALLIX PAM4ALL offers:

Increased defence in depth by protecting all access according to the principle of least privilege.

Response measures without blocking the business, with strong authentication or privilege elevation.

Guaranteed regulatory compliance: RGPD, PCI DSS, NIS Directive, and ISO 27001.

"Every day we develop our technologies with the aim of making cybersecurity accessible to as many people as possible. Joining OPEN XDR PLATFORM is therefore an inherent part of our company's DNA. WALLIX is committed to building a trusted digital space where cybersecurity technologies are easy to implement and interoperable to provide comprehensive responses tailored to customer needs, while respecting data protection and privacy. This is the vision we share with our partners in OPEN XDR PLATFORM to offer a powerful European alternative to customers looking for an EDR/XDR solution," said Jean-Noel de Galzain, CEO and Founder of WALLIX.



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com



PRESS CONTACT

AxiCom UK

Jenny Gallacher

wallixuk@axicom.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène DE WATTEVILLE

+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah SCHWARTZ

+33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yptpk8malGuWlZxtZZtrl2KZbWhomWPFm5OamZeblJfJmJ2Um5hkaMfLZnBnlWxs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76076-20220906_openxdr_eng.pdf