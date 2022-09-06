Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
06.09.22
08:39 Uhr
3,660 Euro
-0,040
-1,08 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.09.2022 | 08:15
92 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

6 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 319.1094 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 321 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 316 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,384,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,707,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1917317.50 08:16:4100060833760TRLO0LSE
1776320.00 08:35:5000060834187TRLO0LSE
1699320.50 08:39:2500060834336TRLO0LSE
1907320.50 08:39:2500060834337TRLO0LSE
1568320.00 08:44:3800060834432TRLO0LSE
1905319.50 08:54:0000060834672TRLO0LSE
1574318.50 09:05:4200060834934TRLO0LSE
1989317.50 09:05:4300060834935TRLO0LSE
1706317.00 09:07:1400060834975TRLO0LSE
226316.00 09:14:2700060835119TRLO0LSE
900316.00 09:14:2700060835120TRLO0LSE
534316.00 09:14:2700060835121TRLO0LSE
1434316.00 09:14:2700060835122TRLO0LSE
358316.00 09:14:2700060835123TRLO0LSE
1634316.00 09:24:2500060835344TRLO0LSE
1826317.00 09:43:5800060835985TRLO0LSE
382318.50 09:55:4700060836320TRLO0LSE
360318.50 09:55:4700060836321TRLO0LSE
1743318.00 09:56:4000060836333TRLO0LSE
788318.00 09:56:4000060836336TRLO0LSE
380318.00 09:56:4000060836337TRLO0LSE
1752318.50 10:19:0200060836823TRLO0LSE
1603318.00 10:23:3100060836919TRLO0LSE
492318.00 10:23:3100060836920TRLO0LSE
1683318.50 10:54:5000060837940TRLO0LSE
662318.00 10:54:5000060837941TRLO0LSE
1515318.00 10:54:5000060837942TRLO0LSE
320318.00 10:54:5000060837943TRLO0LSE
1290318.00 10:54:5000060837944TRLO0LSE
1122318.00 10:54:5000060837945TRLO0LSE
278317.50 10:55:4600060837964TRLO0LSE
900319.00 11:33:4600060838939TRLO0LSE
761319.00 11:33:4600060838940TRLO0LSE
338318.50 11:33:4800060838941TRLO0LSE
1755318.50 11:33:4800060838942TRLO0LSE
1641318.00 11:38:5400060839060TRLO0LSE
1955318.50 12:02:1300060839565TRLO0LSE
479318.50 12:10:4200060839769TRLO0LSE
900319.50 12:13:2300060839864TRLO0LSE
900319.50 12:13:2300060839865TRLO0LSE
573319.50 12:13:2300060839866TRLO0LSE
1780319.50 12:14:2000060839913TRLO0LSE
1880319.50 12:16:1000060839985TRLO0LSE
696319.50 12:16:1000060839988TRLO0LSE
1788321.00 12:37:4000060840636TRLO0LSE
832321.00 12:37:4000060840637TRLO0LSE
576321.00 12:37:4000060840638TRLO0LSE
731320.50 12:38:1200060840665TRLO0LSE
900320.50 12:38:1200060840666TRLO0LSE
164320.50 12:38:1200060840667TRLO0LSE
1921320.50 12:51:1800060840916TRLO0LSE
1503320.50 12:55:1300060840989TRLO0LSE
115320.50 12:55:1300060840990TRLO0LSE
1752320.00 13:08:3100060841257TRLO0LSE
899319.50 13:15:2100060841459TRLO0LSE
697319.50 13:15:2100060841460TRLO0LSE
1682319.00 13:35:1500060841881TRLO0LSE
288320.00 13:55:0900060842543TRLO0LSE
1483320.00 13:55:0900060842544TRLO0LSE
1889319.50 13:58:4400060842697TRLO0LSE
188319.50 13:58:4400060842698TRLO0LSE
1608319.00 14:05:1500060842945TRLO0LSE
1580319.50 14:26:2200060843930TRLO0LSE
325319.00 14:31:2100060844140TRLO0LSE
900319.00 14:43:3100060844603TRLO0LSE
841319.00 14:43:3100060844604TRLO0LSE
1564319.00 14:43:3100060844605TRLO0LSE
1729320.00 14:56:2700060845136TRLO0LSE
4320.50 14:56:2700060845137TRLO0LSE
332320.50 14:56:2700060845138TRLO0LSE
435320.50 14:56:2700060845139TRLO0LSE
502320.50 14:56:2700060845140TRLO0LSE
782319.50 14:59:3000060845289TRLO0LSE
699319.50 15:04:1000060845465TRLO0LSE
239319.50 15:04:1000060845466TRLO0LSE
661319.50 15:04:1000060845467TRLO0LSE
373319.50 15:04:1000060845468TRLO0LSE
517319.50 15:04:1000060845469TRLO0LSE
1109319.50 15:18:4500060846056TRLO0LSE
553319.50 15:18:4500060846057TRLO0LSE
4319.50 15:22:4500060846273TRLO0LSE
1616319.50 15:22:4600060846274TRLO0LSE
388319.50 15:22:4600060846275TRLO0LSE
137319.50 15:24:4300060846343TRLO0LSE
1613319.50 15:24:4300060846344TRLO0LSE
856319.50 15:29:2800060846510TRLO0LSE
145319.50 15:30:2800060846549TRLO0LSE
5319.50 15:31:2800060846567TRLO0LSE
136319.50 15:31:2800060846568TRLO0LSE
781320.00 15:35:3700060846727TRLO0LSE
297320.00 15:35:3700060846728TRLO0LSE
529320.00 15:35:3700060846729TRLO0LSE
523320.00 15:40:4600060846929TRLO0LSE
781320.00 15:40:4600060846930TRLO0LSE
307320.00 15:41:0200060846939TRLO0LSE
1697320.00 15:44:0200060847093TRLO0LSE
877319.50 15:45:3500060847125TRLO0LSE
720319.50 15:45:3500060847126TRLO0LSE
545319.50 15:45:3500060847127TRLO0LSE
7319.50 15:48:2300060847229TRLO0LSE
834319.50 15:48:2300060847230TRLO0LSE
199319.50 15:48:2300060847231TRLO0LSE
11319.50 15:50:2300060847317TRLO0LSE
663319.50 15:50:2300060847318TRLO0LSE
837319.50 15:50:4300060847331TRLO0LSE
311319.50 15:53:4300060847508TRLO0LSE
6319.50 15:54:4300060847545TRLO0LSE
218319.50 15:54:4300060847546TRLO0LSE
234319.50 15:55:5300060847579TRLO0LSE
833319.50 15:56:0800060847596TRLO0LSE
8319.50 15:57:5300060847687TRLO0LSE
91319.00 16:01:0200060847887TRLO0LSE
5319.50 16:03:1500060847995TRLO0LSE
52319.50 16:03:1500060847996TRLO0LSE
1287319.50 16:05:1600060848128TRLO0LSE
285320.00 16:07:5700060848329TRLO0LSE
398320.00 16:07:5700060848330TRLO0LSE
410320.00 16:07:5700060848331TRLO0LSE
219320.00 16:07:5700060848332TRLO0LSE
3319.50 16:08:4300060848389TRLO0LSE
1800319.50 16:10:4300060848498TRLO0LSE
94319.50 16:10:4300060848499TRLO0LSE
27319.50 16:10:4300060848500TRLO0LSE
20319.50 16:10:4300060848501TRLO0LSE
42319.50 16:10:4700060848509TRLO0LSE
341319.50 16:10:4700060848510TRLO0LSE
390319.50 16:10:4700060848511TRLO0LSE
6319.50 16:13:2600060848752TRLO0LSE
900319.50 16:14:2600060848783TRLO0LSE
23319.50 16:14:2800060848785TRLO0LSE
151319.50 16:14:2800060848786TRLO0LSE
7319.50 16:14:3900060848793TRLO0LSE
144319.50 16:15:2100060848819TRLO0LSE
8319.50 16:15:3100060848825TRLO0LSE
23319.50 16:16:5100060848863TRLO0LSE
660320.00 16:18:4100060848928TRLO0LSE
244320.00 16:18:4100060848929TRLO0LSE
1124320.00 16:18:4100060848930TRLO0LSE
1086320.00 16:20:0300060848974TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

