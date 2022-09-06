Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

6 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 319.1094 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 321 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 316 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,384,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,707,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1917 317.50 08:16:41 00060833760TRLO0 LSE 1776 320.00 08:35:50 00060834187TRLO0 LSE 1699 320.50 08:39:25 00060834336TRLO0 LSE 1907 320.50 08:39:25 00060834337TRLO0 LSE 1568 320.00 08:44:38 00060834432TRLO0 LSE 1905 319.50 08:54:00 00060834672TRLO0 LSE 1574 318.50 09:05:42 00060834934TRLO0 LSE 1989 317.50 09:05:43 00060834935TRLO0 LSE 1706 317.00 09:07:14 00060834975TRLO0 LSE 226 316.00 09:14:27 00060835119TRLO0 LSE 900 316.00 09:14:27 00060835120TRLO0 LSE 534 316.00 09:14:27 00060835121TRLO0 LSE 1434 316.00 09:14:27 00060835122TRLO0 LSE 358 316.00 09:14:27 00060835123TRLO0 LSE 1634 316.00 09:24:25 00060835344TRLO0 LSE 1826 317.00 09:43:58 00060835985TRLO0 LSE 382 318.50 09:55:47 00060836320TRLO0 LSE 360 318.50 09:55:47 00060836321TRLO0 LSE 1743 318.00 09:56:40 00060836333TRLO0 LSE 788 318.00 09:56:40 00060836336TRLO0 LSE 380 318.00 09:56:40 00060836337TRLO0 LSE 1752 318.50 10:19:02 00060836823TRLO0 LSE 1603 318.00 10:23:31 00060836919TRLO0 LSE 492 318.00 10:23:31 00060836920TRLO0 LSE 1683 318.50 10:54:50 00060837940TRLO0 LSE 662 318.00 10:54:50 00060837941TRLO0 LSE 1515 318.00 10:54:50 00060837942TRLO0 LSE 320 318.00 10:54:50 00060837943TRLO0 LSE 1290 318.00 10:54:50 00060837944TRLO0 LSE 1122 318.00 10:54:50 00060837945TRLO0 LSE 278 317.50 10:55:46 00060837964TRLO0 LSE 900 319.00 11:33:46 00060838939TRLO0 LSE 761 319.00 11:33:46 00060838940TRLO0 LSE 338 318.50 11:33:48 00060838941TRLO0 LSE 1755 318.50 11:33:48 00060838942TRLO0 LSE 1641 318.00 11:38:54 00060839060TRLO0 LSE 1955 318.50 12:02:13 00060839565TRLO0 LSE 479 318.50 12:10:42 00060839769TRLO0 LSE 900 319.50 12:13:23 00060839864TRLO0 LSE 900 319.50 12:13:23 00060839865TRLO0 LSE 573 319.50 12:13:23 00060839866TRLO0 LSE 1780 319.50 12:14:20 00060839913TRLO0 LSE 1880 319.50 12:16:10 00060839985TRLO0 LSE 696 319.50 12:16:10 00060839988TRLO0 LSE 1788 321.00 12:37:40 00060840636TRLO0 LSE 832 321.00 12:37:40 00060840637TRLO0 LSE 576 321.00 12:37:40 00060840638TRLO0 LSE 731 320.50 12:38:12 00060840665TRLO0 LSE 900 320.50 12:38:12 00060840666TRLO0 LSE 164 320.50 12:38:12 00060840667TRLO0 LSE 1921 320.50 12:51:18 00060840916TRLO0 LSE 1503 320.50 12:55:13 00060840989TRLO0 LSE 115 320.50 12:55:13 00060840990TRLO0 LSE 1752 320.00 13:08:31 00060841257TRLO0 LSE 899 319.50 13:15:21 00060841459TRLO0 LSE 697 319.50 13:15:21 00060841460TRLO0 LSE 1682 319.00 13:35:15 00060841881TRLO0 LSE 288 320.00 13:55:09 00060842543TRLO0 LSE 1483 320.00 13:55:09 00060842544TRLO0 LSE 1889 319.50 13:58:44 00060842697TRLO0 LSE 188 319.50 13:58:44 00060842698TRLO0 LSE 1608 319.00 14:05:15 00060842945TRLO0 LSE 1580 319.50 14:26:22 00060843930TRLO0 LSE 325 319.00 14:31:21 00060844140TRLO0 LSE 900 319.00 14:43:31 00060844603TRLO0 LSE 841 319.00 14:43:31 00060844604TRLO0 LSE 1564 319.00 14:43:31 00060844605TRLO0 LSE 1729 320.00 14:56:27 00060845136TRLO0 LSE 4 320.50 14:56:27 00060845137TRLO0 LSE 332 320.50 14:56:27 00060845138TRLO0 LSE 435 320.50 14:56:27 00060845139TRLO0 LSE 502 320.50 14:56:27 00060845140TRLO0 LSE 782 319.50 14:59:30 00060845289TRLO0 LSE 699 319.50 15:04:10 00060845465TRLO0 LSE 239 319.50 15:04:10 00060845466TRLO0 LSE 661 319.50 15:04:10 00060845467TRLO0 LSE 373 319.50 15:04:10 00060845468TRLO0 LSE 517 319.50 15:04:10 00060845469TRLO0 LSE 1109 319.50 15:18:45 00060846056TRLO0 LSE 553 319.50 15:18:45 00060846057TRLO0 LSE 4 319.50 15:22:45 00060846273TRLO0 LSE 1616 319.50 15:22:46 00060846274TRLO0 LSE 388 319.50 15:22:46 00060846275TRLO0 LSE 137 319.50 15:24:43 00060846343TRLO0 LSE 1613 319.50 15:24:43 00060846344TRLO0 LSE 856 319.50 15:29:28 00060846510TRLO0 LSE 145 319.50 15:30:28 00060846549TRLO0 LSE 5 319.50 15:31:28 00060846567TRLO0 LSE 136 319.50 15:31:28 00060846568TRLO0 LSE 781 320.00 15:35:37 00060846727TRLO0 LSE 297 320.00 15:35:37 00060846728TRLO0 LSE 529 320.00 15:35:37 00060846729TRLO0 LSE 523 320.00 15:40:46 00060846929TRLO0 LSE 781 320.00 15:40:46 00060846930TRLO0 LSE 307 320.00 15:41:02 00060846939TRLO0 LSE 1697 320.00 15:44:02 00060847093TRLO0 LSE 877 319.50 15:45:35 00060847125TRLO0 LSE 720 319.50 15:45:35 00060847126TRLO0 LSE 545 319.50 15:45:35 00060847127TRLO0 LSE 7 319.50 15:48:23 00060847229TRLO0 LSE 834 319.50 15:48:23 00060847230TRLO0 LSE 199 319.50 15:48:23 00060847231TRLO0 LSE 11 319.50 15:50:23 00060847317TRLO0 LSE 663 319.50 15:50:23 00060847318TRLO0 LSE 837 319.50 15:50:43 00060847331TRLO0 LSE 311 319.50 15:53:43 00060847508TRLO0 LSE 6 319.50 15:54:43 00060847545TRLO0 LSE 218 319.50 15:54:43 00060847546TRLO0 LSE 234 319.50 15:55:53 00060847579TRLO0 LSE 833 319.50 15:56:08 00060847596TRLO0 LSE 8 319.50 15:57:53 00060847687TRLO0 LSE 91 319.00 16:01:02 00060847887TRLO0 LSE 5 319.50 16:03:15 00060847995TRLO0 LSE 52 319.50 16:03:15 00060847996TRLO0 LSE 1287 319.50 16:05:16 00060848128TRLO0 LSE 285 320.00 16:07:57 00060848329TRLO0 LSE 398 320.00 16:07:57 00060848330TRLO0 LSE 410 320.00 16:07:57 00060848331TRLO0 LSE 219 320.00 16:07:57 00060848332TRLO0 LSE 3 319.50 16:08:43 00060848389TRLO0 LSE 1800 319.50 16:10:43 00060848498TRLO0 LSE 94 319.50 16:10:43 00060848499TRLO0 LSE 27 319.50 16:10:43 00060848500TRLO0 LSE 20 319.50 16:10:43 00060848501TRLO0 LSE 42 319.50 16:10:47 00060848509TRLO0 LSE 341 319.50 16:10:47 00060848510TRLO0 LSE 390 319.50 16:10:47 00060848511TRLO0 LSE 6 319.50 16:13:26 00060848752TRLO0 LSE 900 319.50 16:14:26 00060848783TRLO0 LSE 23 319.50 16:14:28 00060848785TRLO0 LSE 151 319.50 16:14:28 00060848786TRLO0 LSE 7 319.50 16:14:39 00060848793TRLO0 LSE 144 319.50 16:15:21 00060848819TRLO0 LSE 8 319.50 16:15:31 00060848825TRLO0 LSE 23 319.50 16:16:51 00060848863TRLO0 LSE 660 320.00 16:18:41 00060848928TRLO0 LSE 244 320.00 16:18:41 00060848929TRLO0 LSE 1124 320.00 16:18:41 00060848930TRLO0 LSE 1086 320.00 16:20:03 00060848974TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com