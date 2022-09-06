Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
06.09.2022 | 08:15
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's virtual Capital Markets Day on 13 September

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on 13 September 2022 at 13:00-16:00 CEST (14:00-17:00 EEST). The event will provide an update on the strategic development of Stora Enso, including a detailed review of the Group's key strategic growth areas: renewable packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations.

Presentations will be held by President and CEO, Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, EVP Packaging Materials Hannu Kasurinen, EVP Wood Products, Lars Völkel and EVP Biomaterials, Johanna Hagelberg.

In addition, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Stora Enso's EVP Sustainability, Annette Stube. The panel, which will be joined by external guests, will discuss how renewable, circular products and solutions can help mitigate climate change.

Stora Enso's executive management team will, at the end of the event, welcome questions from the audience.

Welcome to follow the webcast at storaenso.videosync.fi/cmd-202

This link is also available on Stora Enso's website storaenso.com/investors. A recording of the event will be published on the website after the event.


For investor enquiries, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
