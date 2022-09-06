DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 06-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 10 August 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has announced that the one-off export levy waiver which was to run until 31 August 2022 will now remain in place until 31 October 2022. The levy is to be re-instated from 1 November 2022 with a revised tariff structure and a top band tariff of USD240 per tonne.

The latest government reference price is USD929.66 per tonne which, although higher than the last reference price, remains within the same tariff band as the previous price. As a result, export duty is, for the time being, continuing unchanged at USD74 per tonne.

The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below.

CPO reference price from 1 September 2022

From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 680 - - - 680 681 730 - 3 3 727 731 780 - 18 18 762 781 830 - 33 33 797 831 880 - 52 52 828 881 930 - 74 74 856 931 980 - 124 124 856 981 1,030 - 148 148 882 1,031 1,080 - 178 178 902 1,081 1,130 - 201 201 929 1,131 1,180 - 220 220 960 1,181 1,230 - 240 240 990 1,231 1,280 - 250 250 1,030 1,281 1,330 - 260 260 1,070 1,331 1,380 - 270 270 1,110 1,381 1,430 - 280 280 1,150 1,431 1,480 - 288 288 1,192 *At top of band

CPO reference price from 1 November 2022

From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 680 55 - 55 625 681 730 65 3 68 662 731 780 75 18 93 687 781 830 85 33 118 712 831 880 90 52 142 738 881 930 95 74 169 761 931 980 100 124 224 756 981 1,030 105 148 253 777 1,031 1,080 110 178 288 792 1,081 1,130 115 201 316 814 1,131 1,180 120 220 340 840 1,181 1,230 140 240 380 850 1,231 1,280 160 250 410 870 1,281 1,330 180 260 440 890 1,331 1,380 200 270 470 910 1,381 1,430 220 280 500 930 1,431 1,480 240 288 528 952 *At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 186106 EQS News ID: 1435929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)