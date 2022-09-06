Anzeige
06.09.2022
WKN: 863455 ISIN: GB0002349065 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
06.09.2022 | 08:31
DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 06-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 10 August 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has announced that the one-off export levy waiver which was to run until 31 August 2022 will now remain in place until 31 October 2022. The levy is to be re-instated from 1 November 2022 with a revised tariff structure and a top band tariff of USD240 per tonne.

The latest government reference price is USD929.66 per tonne which, although higher than the last reference price, remains within the same tariff band as the previous price. As a result, export duty is, for the time being, continuing unchanged at USD74 per tonne.

The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below.

CPO reference price from 1 September 2022 

From      To   Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD   USD   USD    USD 
-       680  -   -   -    680 
681      730  -   3   3    727 
731      780  -   18  18    762 
781      830  -   33  33    797 
831      880  -   52  52    828 
881      930  -   74  74    856 
931      980  -   124  124   856 
981      1,030 -   148  148   882 
1,031     1,080 -   178  178   902 
1,081     1,130 -   201  201   929 
1,131     1,180 -   220  220   960 
1,181     1,230 -   240  240   990 
1,231     1,280 -   250  250   1,030 
1,281     1,330 -   260  260   1,070 
1,331     1,380 -   270  270   1,110 
1,381     1,430 -   280  280   1,150 
1,431     1,480 -   288  288   1,192 
*At top of band

CPO reference price from 1 November 2022 

From      To   Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD   USD   USD    USD 
-       680  55  -   55    625 
681      730  65  3   68    662 
731      780  75  18  93    687 
781      830  85  33  118   712 
831      880  90  52  142   738 
881      930  95  74  169   761 
931      980  100  124  224   756 
981      1,030 105  148  253   777 
1,031     1,080 110  178  288   792 
1,081     1,130 115  201  316   814 
1,131     1,180 120  220  340   840 
1,181     1,230 140  240  380   850 
1,231     1,280 160  250  410   870 
1,281     1,330 180  260  440   890 
1,331     1,380 200  270  470   910 
1,381     1,430 220  280  500   930 
1,431     1,480 240  288  528   952 
*At top of band

