ORDADATA (ORDA) provides various global services with essential elements of investment, such as a convenient trading system, big data service, metaverse, and more. Its native token, ORDA, has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ORDADATA

Since cryptocurrency exchanges have minimized the database pool to improve trading performance and designed a structure that cannot provide detailed information by calculating massive amounts of data, traders are always exposed to the threat of loss. ORDA operates a wide range of services to help all traders collect the data which they need in one place to help them invest.

One of the main products provided by ORDA is called ORDADATA; it selects a high-quality global exchange and calls data such as trade of all pairs, close, open price, high price, low price, close price, open interest hidden order, media, etc. and distributes it to each layout through the calculation process.

ORDADATA system derives potential buy and sell prices by taking into account the influential auxiliary indicators, accumulation traces, market sentiment, liquidity, and price differences at each exchange in the existing traditional market. In ORDADATA, users can calculate potential profit/loss through backtesting using set indicators, and receive a trading position as an alarm when the position of the strategy set by the user is reached.

In addition, while interest in space that transcends the real world, such as virtual, augmented reality, and metaverse is growing, ORDA is currently developing its own ORDA Land to provide services such as Web-based futures, option & OTC trading and business facilities (office, meeting room, video chat and expert consultation), educational facilities (elementary, middle, and higher education, professional education and academy), entertainment (event hall, square), publishing (production tools, Web3.0), Gamble, Marketplace etc.

As users around the world use the services provided by ORDA platform, the services are being verified, and the team is still striving for service development today. For the investment success of platform users, ORDA organizes the team of experienced experts to support services which can meet users' needs.

About ORDA Token

ORDA is the native token of the ORDA ecosystem designed to support ORDADATA and ORDA Land. Based on ERC-20, ORDA has a total supply of 12.7 million (i.e. 12,700,000) tokens, it has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 2, 2022, investors who are interested in the ORDA investment can easily buy and sell ORDA token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

