

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L) on Tuesday said its its profit before tax in the first quarter increased to $526.8 million in the first quarter from $415.8 million in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was $554.7 million compared with $436.5 million last year.



Net profit in the first quarter increased to $395.8 million or 89.3 cents per share from $304.2 million or 67.8 cents per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit rose to $416.6 million or 94.1 cents per share from $319.7 million or 71.3 cents per share in the previous year.



Quarterly revenue increased 25% to $2.259 billion from $1.852 billion on growth in rental revenue.



Additionally, the company has raised its rental revenue outlook for the full year to 15%-17% growth from the previous outlook of 12%-14% rise.



Looking forward, Ashtead said, 'The business is performing strongly, with revenue and operating profit ahead of our previous expectations. This performance is offset by increasing interest costs and therefore, we expect adjusted profit before taxation for the year to be in line with our previous expectations and the Board looks to the future with confidence.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHTEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de