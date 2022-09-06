Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
29/08/2022
FR0010309096
16
29.00
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
31/08/2022
FR0010309096
35
29.00
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
51
29.00
|Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|Identification
code of financial
instrument
|Price per
transaction
|Currency
|Acquired
volume
|Market (MIC
Code)
|Reference number
of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|29/08/2022 11:08:03
FR0010309096
29.00
EUR
16
XPAR
00319141462EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|31/08/2022 17:12:28
FR0010309096
29.00
EUR
35
XPAR
00319456608EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
Contacts:
Vitura
