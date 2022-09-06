

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Footwear company Unbound Group plc (UBG.L) on Tuesday said Dan Lampard, the company's Chief Financial Officer has decided to step down from the position to serve another company.



Gavin Manson, current non-executive Director, will take over as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 1, the company said in a statement.



Since 2017, Manson has been a director of Hotter Shoes, Unbound's main trading business.







