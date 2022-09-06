B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, announces that it has appointed Thomas Restout as CEO, EMEA, reporting to Phillip Gillespie, Group CEO, effective immediately.

Thomas Restout joins B2C2 from Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently Global Head of Macro Electronic Trading, in charge of strategy, product innovation and execution across a broad range of disciplines, assets and trading protocols. Amongst his responsibilities, he was a member of the Morgan Stanley Securities Digital Currencies working group and spearheaded Crypto trading for the Fixed Income division. Thomas Restout was previously at Goldman Sachs and began his career at Natixis.

Phillip Gillespie, Group CEO of B2C2 said: "Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is spurring more TradFi participants into committing significant resources towards the understanding, productisation and commercialisation of digital markets. B2C2 has grown to become one of the leaders driving this convergence. Our appointment of Thomas adds additional and complementary market knowledge, as well as risk management and product innovation expertise to B2C2. I am thrilled to welcome Thomas to B2C2."

Thomas Restout said: "The tremendous growth of crypto assets during recent years shows its acceptance as an established asset class, attracting a growing range of institutional participants. B2C2 is a highly successful and strategic innovator in this market. I am excited to be joining the team to help accelerate expansion by widening the offering further, through leveraging technology and quantitative approaches."

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2's success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

