The government of New South Wales, Australia, has announced funding for five pumped hydro schemes spread across the state, as it looks to deliver large-scale energy storage and firming capacity.From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales (NSW) government has announced a AUD 44.8 million ($29.9 million) funding package for five pumped hydro projects with a combined capacity of almost 1.75 GW and 60 hours of storage. It aims to accelerate the development of long-duration storage to help manage the anticipated closure of coal-fired power plants in the coming years. The state government said funding ...

