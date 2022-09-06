DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6628
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19903314
CODE: LCAS LN
ISIN: LU1781541849
----------------------------------------------------------------------
