Citi has launched its 10th annual e for education campaign, an initiative that helps raise awareness and funds for education-focused non-profit organisations that tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

Citi Markets will donate a percentage of electronically traded business proceeds between 5th September and 31st October 2022.

"We are proud to watch e for education grow over the years to support 13 non-profit organisations, whose operations complement Citi's global footprint and support our commitment to improving education in the communities where we operate," said Stuart Staley, Global Head of CitiFX.

In 2021, Citi's e for education campaign donated a record $9.6 million. The campaign has donated over $56 million and its non-profit partners have supported over one million youth since its inception in 2013.

Citi's clients and employees also support the selected non-profits through a series of educational activities including CV clinics, mock interviews, trading simulations and economics lessons.

Citi's 2022 e for education partners include:

Asian University for Women A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women's education and leadership development

Civic Builders Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities

Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities Ditch the Label A leading youth charity, which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues, including bullying and mental health

EMpower Supports marginalized youth in education in emerging market countries

Fallen Patriots Educates children who have lost a parent in the U.S. Military

Malala Fund Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school

Pencils of Promise A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana

A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana Place2Be A children's mental health charity with more than 25 years of experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in U.K. schools

Reach the World Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens

Room to Read Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality

Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality Teach First A charity that provides a range of school leadership programs to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities

Teach For All A global network of organizations working to ensure all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential

A global network of organizations working to ensure all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential Uncommon Schools Starts and manages K 12 public charter schools that prepare students from low-income backgrounds for college and beyond

