The HealthTech For Care Innovation Award will be presented for the first time at the HealthTech Innovation Days on October 13 and 14, 2022 in Paris 25 European companies from the Biotech, Medtech, Innovative Services & Digital Health sectors, committed to patients, selected by the European clusters, will present their innovation to a jury composed of HTFC's sponsors and the HTID health innovation ecosystem. Paris, September 6, 2022, the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event, organized by the HealthTech For Care (HTFC) endowment fund, is launching for the first time a pitch competition for European healthcare companies committed to patients. The purpose is to offer these companies the opportunity to present their solutions to healthcare experts and investors. The selected companies from seven European countries are A4Cell, AbolerIS Pharma, Abscint, ANeuroTech, Aptus, Bloomlife, Clouds of Care, E-scopics, FluoSphera, Iomed, Lattice Medical, mimiX biotherapeutics, Neomatrix, Neuropath, Predilife, Pulsify Medical, Radiomics, Regen Lab, Smart immune, Transactiva , Vidac Pharma Ltd., Leucid Bio, miDiagnostics, MRM Health & Yoni Solutions. The winner will receive the "HealthTech For Care innovation" award, which goes along with privileged connections with HTFC sponsors, visibility through dedicated communication and free access to the 5th edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event. The HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event combines one-on-one meetings between innovative European healthcare companies (Biotech, Medtech, Innovative Services & Digital Health), investors, industrial and pharmaceutical companies, as well as conferences and roundtables led by international KOLs. The 4th edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event benefits from the support of sponsors: Amgen, BNP Paribas , Bpifrance, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cepton Strategies/Vintura, Dechert, EIT Health, Euronext, Ferring, Jeito Capital, Icosa, Invest Securities, Ipsen, Leem (Les Entreprises du Médicament), Life Sciences Acceleration Alliance, McDermott Will & Emery, Microsoft, Organon, Rothschild&Co, Sanofi, Servier, Sofinnova Partners, Stifel and Alpha Blue Ocean allowing to gather all the experts of the sector to compose the jury of the pitch contest.

About HealthTech For Care The HealthTech For Care endowment fund is designed to support and promote access to healthcare for all, and more specifically to new medical technologies and medicines. The missions of the endowment fund are organised around three main areas: to support the development of the entire healthcare ecosystem, to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and medicines, and to promote better access for patients to the healthcare system in France and Europe. The governance of HealthTech For Care includes Maryvonne Hiance, Elsy Boglioli, David Caumartin, Pierre Courteille, Marc Dechamps, Eric Falcand, Frédéric Girard, Marc Julien, Anaïs Le Corvec, Cédric Moreau, Christian Pierret and Christian Policard. HealthTech For Care benefits from the support of its founder France Biotech and the network of French health clusters: Atlanpole biotherapies, BioValley France, EuroBioMed, LyonBioPole, Medicen and the NSL clubster. The endowment fund is also supported by many European players: Asebio, BioAlps, BIO Deutschland, BioIndustry Association, BioWin, CEBR, Federchimica Assobiotec, flanders.bio,HollandBIO, IREFI, Medvia, Swiss Biotech and French: Business France. https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthtech-for-care/

https://htfc-eu.com

