Following its exit from the solar business, LG Electronics is setting its sights on the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) sector. In addition to new products, it is also eyeing European market expansion. Sven Armbrecht, LG Electronics sales manager for Europe, and product manager Kyuwon Heo explain why solar installers can count on the group for heat pumps and integrated battery storage systems.LG Electronics has closed its solar business. What does this mean for the company? Sven Armbrecht (SA): After thorough and long consideration, LG Electronics recently decided to close its solar module production. ...

