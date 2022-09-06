DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 05/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.9018

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7113278

CODE: AEMD

ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 186205 EQS News ID: 1436277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

