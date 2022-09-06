DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 05/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.3441
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22952879
CODE: ICEU2
ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 186164 EQS News ID: 1436193 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
